LANDRUM, SC- Fred Julian Fisher, 93, of Landrum, SC, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Spartanburg, SC.
Born in Inman, SC, he was the son of the late Boyce and Flora Dixon Fisher. Fred was the widower of Inez Mildred Brady Fisher. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII.
Surviving are two daughters, Donnie Fisher-Skipper and Connie Faye Seay (Gary); two sisters, Dixie Fisher and Jackie Polson. Also surviving are four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a dear friend, Darrell Bustle.
Fred was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Fisher.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Landrum with Rev. Mark Bishop and Rev. Jimmy "Hambone" Camp officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Spartanburg, SC with military honors.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Landrum, 300 E Rutherford St., Landrum, SC 29356, or , 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 2, 2019