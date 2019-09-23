Home

Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Landrum Spring Baptist church
Landrum, SC
Fred Junior Edwards Obituary
Mr. Fred Junior Edwards; 94 of Landrum SC died September 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Roy Lee Edwards and Annie Lou Davis Edwards. He had retired from Southern Wood Piedmont of Spartanburg,SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories is his wife Mrs. Alice Christine Edwards; two daughters, Annette Jennings and Lisa Edwards of Landrum SC; two Sons, Freddie J. Edwards and James P. Smith of Landrum, SC; two brothers, Rev. Lee Roy Edwards of Campobello, SC, Robert Lee Edwards; 8 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 3 great great-grands, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be Wed.Sept. 25,2019 at the Landrum Spring Baptist church Landrum, SC at 2:PM.
CANNON AND SONS MORTUARY
LANDRUM, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
