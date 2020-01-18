Home

Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:15 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:30 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Fred "Coach" Kyzer


1939 - 2020
Fred "Coach" Kyzer Obituary
MYRTLE BEACH, SC- Fred Sanders "Coach" Kyzer, 80, of Myrtle Beach and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home. Born October 14, 1939, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Henry Haston Kyzer and Ruth Harris Kyzer and husband of 18 years to the late Jean Meeks Kyzer.
A graduate of Fairforest High School and U. S. Marine Reserves veteran, Mr. Kyzer earned a BA Degree from Catawba College and a Master's Degree at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He retired from coaching football, wrestling, and tennis with District 7 Schools after 30 years of service.
Survivors include his children, Fred Kyzer II (Kristy) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Niki Switzer (Tracy) of Woodruff, SC, Chris Meeks (Julie) of Inman, SC, Jason Meeks (Angel) of Bishopville, SC, and Craig Meeks (Allison) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Haston, Belle, Ella, Mykela, Drew, Zack, and Trey. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Harold Dean Kyzer.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:15 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a service celebrating his life following at 2:30 PM, conducted at by The Rev. Andy Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Emma Gray United Methodist Church, 321 West Georgia Street, Woodruff, SC 29388.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 18, 2020
