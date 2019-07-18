|
|
WOODRUFF, SC- Fred Rudolphe McFall, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Fred and Pauline McFall. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
Survivors include a nephew, Daniel Oshields; a niece, Summer Dimsdale; nine great-nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by two sisters, Freda Oshields and Connie Damnron.
Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1PM-2PM prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 18, 2019