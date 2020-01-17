|
Mayo, SC- Fred O'Neal Lewis, Sr., 87, of Mayo departed this earth for his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born April 9, 1932, he was the husband of the late Nancy G. Lewis and the son of the late Marvin Curtis and Allie J. Lewis. He was a U. S. Army Veteran and was a member of Orchard Street Baptist Church. Mr. Lewis was a faithful deliverer of Mobile Meals of Spartanburg for over twenty years.
Left to cherish his memory is one son, Fred O. (Teresa) Lewis, Jr. of Shelby, NC; one daughter, Lynne Lewis (Dale) Seay of Duncan; one special niece, Gwen (Larry) Price of Inman; one brother, David E. (Betty) Lewis of Mayo; two grandchildren, Carmen L. (Kyle) Milner and Curtis O. (Brittany) Lewis; and three great-grandchildren, Megan, Campbell and A.K. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five step-brothers; two sisters, Mary Frances Wright and Annie Lucille Lewis; and one step-sister.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee from 1:30 until 2:30 PM. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM at Springhill Memorial Gardens of Chesnee with the Rev. Preston Edmonds officiating. Interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at the home.
