Fred O. Parker
SPARTANBURG, SC- Fred Otis Parker, 84, of Spartanburg, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home, resting in the arms of Jesus. He was a member of Thompson Chapel Baptist Church,
Survivors include his faithful wife of 60 years, Frances Lucille Parker; daughter, Freddie; grandson, Jonathan and three special and precious great-grandchildren who papa loved dearly, Isabella Grace (9), Abigail Faith (8) and Ezekeil Everette (5).
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 1:00-1:50 PM at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, conducted by Rev. Dennis D. Spencer.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
