Fred Sidney Steadman


1941 - 2019
Fred Sidney Steadman Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Fred Sidney Steadman, 77, of 5 Baron Court Spartanburg, passed away Saturday, June 22nd, at Spartanburg Hospital For Restorative Care.
Fred was born in Woodruff on October 4, 1941, a son of the late Susie Marie Atkins Steadman and Fred Avery Steadman. He was the widower of Jennifer Steadman.
He worked as a plumber.
He is survived by a sister; Eleanor Prince of Spartanburg, a sister in law; Katie Steadman of Jacksonville, FL., a niece; Kim Williams of Spartanburg, a nephew; Michael Prince of Duncan, two great nephews; J.P. Williams of Spartanburg and Jason Steadman of Jacksonville, FL.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister; Maggie Langford and a brother; Wallace Steadman.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 30, 2019
