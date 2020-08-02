1/
Fred W. Berry Jr.
CHESNEE, SC- Fred Weldon Berry Jr., 84, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Magnolia Manor of Spartanburg.
Born May 29, 1936 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Fred W. Berry Sr. and Ada Bell Smith Berry. Mr. Berry was a self-employed truck driver who spent most of his life in California until his retirement when he moved back to Spartanburg. He was also a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Fred was reared in the home of his grandparents, the late Gus and Exie Seay Berry and was predeceased by a son, Robin D. Berry.
He is survived by numerous cousins including Gayle McCraw, his caregiver for the past eight months and a special friend Roxie Keller.
Mr. Berry will be available for friends and family to pay their respects between 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 noon at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Ty Childers officiating.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
