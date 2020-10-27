1/1
Fred W. Gossett
COWPENS, SC- Fred William Gossett, 75, of Cowpens, SC died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born December 4, 1944 in Spartanburg SC, he was the son of the late Fred Willard and Mildred Louise Quillen Gossett.
A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. Gossett was a member of the South Carolina National Guard. He was the Town Administrator for the town of Cowpens, SC and a member of First Baptist of Spartanburg.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Dianne Gossett; son, Brian Gossett (Michelle); daughter, Michele Bradley (Aaron) all of Spartanburg; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held 12 Noon-1:45 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Cowpens First Baptist Church, 108 W. Church, Street, Cowpens, SC 29330, with services following at 2:00 PM in the sanctuary, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Aubrey Floyd and Mr. Chuck Wallington. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
