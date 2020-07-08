1/1
Fred W. Heatherly Jr.
1938 - 2020
Fred W. Heatherly, Jr.
CHESNEE, SC- Mr. Fred Webster Heatherly, Jr., age 82 of Chesnee, went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Heatherly was born on June 21, 1938 in Spartanburg County to the late Fred Webster Heatherly, Sr. and Eultia Camp Heatherly. He was a construction foreman and had worked with Fisk – Carter and Roebuck Builders. He was also a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church where he served as a faithful deacon and member of the Building and Grounds Committee, and was a member of the Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by three brothers, J.C. Heatherly, Archie Heatherly, and Woodrow Heatherly; two sisters, Marjorie Heatherly, and Lucille Heatherly. He was later joined in death by his wife of 62 years, Edith Heatherly on July 4, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed camping and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Fred David Heatherly; one daughter, Nancy Heatherly Edney and husband, Lamar; grandchildren, Jordan Edney and wife, Madi, and Heatherly Edney; and one sister-in-law, Catherine Wines.
The body will lie in state for viewing at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9:00am until 4:30pm.
Graveside service and interment will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00am at Buck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Schrimsher and Rev. Kenny McDowell to officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buck Creek Baptist Church, 506 Buck Creek Church, Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
09:00 - 04:30 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
JUL
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Buck Creek Baptist Church
