|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Freddie Seay Laws, 79, of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of Franklin D. Laws, who died in 2006.
Mrs. Laws was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late Fred and Bertha Clubb Seay. She was a retired salesperson and a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Victor and Debbie Laws of Boiling Springs, Scott and Buffy Laws of Sumter, SC; daughters and sons-in-law: Cindy and Gene Johnson of Boiling Springs, Betsy and Harold Johnson of Boiling Springs; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of
Boiling Springs.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by Rev. Gary Reeves.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P. O. Box 491, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 4, 2019