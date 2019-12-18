Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
2nd Presbyterian Church cemetery
Charleston, SC
Frederic DeLong Thompson Jr.


1932 - 2019
Frederic DeLong Thompson Jr. Obituary
ROEBUCK, SC- Frederic DeLong Thompson, Jr., 87, husband of Betty Danielsen Thompson, went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Born June 22, 1932 in Mobile, AL, Fred was the son of the late Frederic DeLong and Ruth Hurst Thompson. He honorably served his country in the US Navy. Fred became a chaplain and proudly served with the US Marines, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, in Vietnam in 1969. He was awarded a Bronze Star for that service. Fred retired with the rank of Commander USNR. He served as the pastor of Roebuck Presbyterian Church and Powell Presbyterian Church. Fred also ministered to several other churches in the state during his years as a pastor.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by his daughter, Rachel McGady and her husband, Chris, of Charlotte, NC; and his grandsons, Matt and Josh McGady.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19th, 2:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Ray Bobo and other fellow pastors.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Graveside services will be held Friday, December 20th, 1:00PM in the 2nd Presbyterian Church cemetery in Charleston, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church of one's choice or to Kindred Hospice, 905 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
