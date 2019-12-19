Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Bernard Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Bernard Watson Obituary
Frederick Bernard Watson, 109-17 221 St., Queens Village, NY, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December, 12, 2019, at St. Luke Roosevelt Hospital.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Devoy and Elisa Watson. Mr. Watson was a member of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, Woodruff S.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are a sister, Helen Lorraine Hampton, Wilmington, N.C.; a brother, Stanley Watson, Bronx, NY., and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his uncle, Ivy Durrah, 415 W. Haine St. Woodruff. S.C.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -