Frederick Bernard Watson, 109-17 221 St., Queens Village, NY, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December, 12, 2019, at St. Luke Roosevelt Hospital.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Devoy and Elisa Watson. Mr. Watson was a member of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, Woodruff S.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are a sister, Helen Lorraine Hampton, Wilmington, N.C.; a brother, Stanley Watson, Bronx, NY., and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his uncle, Ivy Durrah, 415 W. Haine St. Woodruff. S.C.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 19, 2019