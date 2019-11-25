|
|
INMAN, SC- Frederick Douglas Watson, 64, peacefully entered rest on November 17, 2019.
Frederick was affectionally know as "Drick", "Papi", "Fred" and "Big Brother".
A Celebration of the Blessed Life of Frederick Douglas Watson will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC.
The Reverend Dr. Walter R. Belton and the Reverend Stephanie Peak will officiate.
The family will receive family and friends at the chapel prior to the service from 12:00 noon until the hour of the service.
Interment will be in Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 478 Cedar Grove Road, Jonesville, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 25, 2019