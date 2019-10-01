|
COLUMBIA - Frederick E. "Rusty" Stephens, 91, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Charles Frederick and Mae Vivian Pettit Stephens. He served in the US Navy from 1945-1949. Rusty worked for Kraft Foods for many years and was awarded Kraft's highest sales award – the Jade ring. He was happiest when he became a one man landscaping company and he continued to work hard until he reached 81 years of age. He loved his former wife, Jane Stephens, his children, his grandchildren, but most of all, his five great-grandsons.
He is survived and loved by his daughter, Mollie Wiggins (Robbie); sons, David Stephens and Joey Stephens; grandchildren, Page, Robin, Paul, Summer, Amber, Joseph, and Jay; great-grandsons, Riley, Banks, Sully, Keller and Myles (who he recently taught to "hambone"). Also, his sisters, Betty Cooksey and Eleanor (Stanley) Moore.
His Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o I.C.R.C. 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia, SC 29210, ATTN: Ken Bowers/Meals on Wheels.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 1, 2019