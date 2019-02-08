|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC-Fredrick Lee Meitzler Sr., longtime resident of Spartanburg, SC, passed away after an extended illness at the age of 73.
Fred was an avid sportsman enjoying hunting and fishing throughout the United States. He was especially fond of collecting various artifacts that he encountered in his travels. He had a special affinity for lighthouses having visited many throughout the coastal areas through which he traveled. A favorite among his travels was the port city Mystic, Connecticut. Fred was employed for most of his adult life in the utility industry selling and representing water meter companies throughout the northeast, south and southwest. Upon retirement he was engaged in the insurance business providing expertise to those seeking Medicare supplemental coverage. He had friends all over the United States as a result of his travels and the many trade fairs that he organized for his employers. A native of Maryland he lived in South Carolina, Florida and Texas.
Surviving are his sons, Frederick Lee Meitzler, Jr. of NC and Austin Nathaniel Meitzler of SC; granddaughter, Jonna of NC; sisters, Mary Beth and Wendy Meitzler, both of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Babette Meitzler.
Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case. Private burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 538 Tracy Grove Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019