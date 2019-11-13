|
Frederick Martin "Fred" Brune, age 68, passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on August 29th, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.
Fred is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pamela; his sons, Eric, Christopher, Benjamin and their wives, Carrie, Katherine and Mary Frances; his four grandchildren, Wyatt, Anna-Kathryn, Elizabeth and James.
Fred was born on May 14, 1951, in Greenville, SC to parents, Edwin and Kathryn Brune. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1973 with a degree in Business Administration. A lifelong businessman, he held the titles of CFO, COO and CEO during his distinguished career at firm Lockwood Greene/CH2M HILL, where he worked for more than 25 years.
Fred enjoyed fitness, hiking, investing, attending concerts, mentoring and spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered as a kind, caring, funny and intellectual husband, father and friend.
A memorial service for Fred is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on November 16th, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1130 St. Peters Road, Lexington, SC. Rev. Dr. William E. White will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Fred's life.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 13, 2019