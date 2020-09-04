SPARTANBURG, SC- Frederick Nelson Hall Jr., 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, a son of the late Frederick Nelson Hall Sr. and Pauline Eleanor Fore Hall. He was the husband of 25 years to the late Margaret Ellen Owens Nix Hall and was first married to the late Nancy Bootle Hall.
Mr. Hall was born June 4, 1928, in Asheville, NC, and moved to Spartanburg in 1932 where he attended the public schools graduating from Spartanburg High School in the Class of 1945. He was a cheerleader, sang in the Glee Club and Chorus, and was a member of Hi Y. He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he especially enjoyed singing in the choir and was a member of the John Nicholson Sunday School Class.
He received a Bachelor Degree in Textile Engineering from Clemson University as an Air Force ROTC Second Lieutenant commissioned to serve two years of active duty. He joined an Air Force Reserve Unit and served as the Communications Maintenance Officer where he was promoted to First Lieutenant. When called, he attended the Ninth Air Force School of Airborne Electronics in Biloxi, MS. Upon graduation, he was assigned to an F-86 Fighter Bomber Squadron at George Air Force Base in Victorville, CA, as the Airborne Communications and Radar Maintenance Officer and Technical Supply Officer, with the mission of relocating anywhere in the world within a 24-hour notice and sustaining operations for 90 days. He was also a member of the Ninth Air Force National Skeet Shooting Team. Upon completing his two-year commitment as a Captain, Mr. Hall was promoted to Major and discharged. He continued in the Air Force Reserve as Recruiting Officer for the United States Air Force Academy for 16 years.
After his military service, he returned to Spartanburg and worked at Hall & Company before joining Milliken & Company in textiles for 18 years, followed by positions at Hall Textile Machinery, Snelling and Snelling Personnel Company, Belue Trucking Company, Spartan Automotive Company, and Carquest Automotive Parts Company.
He is survived by one son, Dr. Thomas Nelson Hall of Göttingen, Germay; two granddaughters, Hannah Katherine Hall Dunklin and her husband Van of Apex, NC, and Lauren Elizabeth Hall of Greensboro, NC; two nephews, John Frederick Glenn and his wife Nancye of Dacula, GA, and Thomas Nelson Glenn and his wife Ona of Anderson, SC; and lifelong friend, Lib Smith. In addition to his parents and wives, he was predeceased by a son, Frederick Glenn Hall; a brother, John Howard Hall; and a sister, Barbara Jean Hall Willauer Glenn Hanning.
A cryptside service, with military honors, will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307 by Rev. Neal Woods. Visitation will follow at the cryptside. Social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Choir, 626 Norwood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or a charity of one's choice
.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel