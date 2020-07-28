Frederika V. Caldwell

SPARTANBURG, SC - Frederika Vaughn Caldwell, 89, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Valley Falls Terrace. She was the widow of C. W. "Charles" Caldwell who died in 2010.

Mrs. Caldwell was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late L. E. and Ethel Roye Vaughn . She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mrs. Caldwell

was predeceased by a son, Charlie Caldwell.

Graveside services were held on June 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Eggers Funeral Home

Boiling Springs



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store