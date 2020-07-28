1/
Frederika V. Caldwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederika V.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC - Frederika Vaughn Caldwell, 89, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Valley Falls Terrace. She was the widow of C. W. "Charles" Caldwell who died in 2010.
Mrs. Caldwell was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late L. E. and Ethel Roye Vaughn . She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mrs. Caldwell
was predeceased by a son, Charlie Caldwell.
Graveside services were held on June 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved