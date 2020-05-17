|
|
Fredrick Dion White of Greenville, SC passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 27.
He is survived by two parents, Angie White and William White; two brothers, Reshod (Emily) Hughes of Greenville, S.C., Quinta Cash of Mauldin, S.C., a step brother, Chad (Mia) Pierce of Taylors, S.C., one sister Veronica Hughes (Lamar Ludy) of McLean, VA; three aunts, Daisy Tate, Pearl Hughes, Louise Norman and one uncle John Hughes all of Spartanburg, S.C. Viewing is Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 1:00-5:00pm at Upstate Family Funeral Services-Greenville, 506 Arlington Ave, Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral is Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Upstate Family Funeral Services-Greenville, 506 Arlington Ave, Greenville, SC 29601
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020