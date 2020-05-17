Home

Viewing
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Upstate Family Funeral Services
506 Arlington Ave
Greenville, SC
Funeral
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Upstate Family Funeral Services
506 Arlington Ave
Greenville, SC
Fredrick Dion White of Greenville, SC passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 27.
He is survived by two parents, Angie White and William White; two brothers, Reshod (Emily) Hughes of Greenville, S.C., Quinta Cash of Mauldin, S.C., a step brother, Chad (Mia) Pierce of Taylors, S.C., one sister Veronica Hughes (Lamar Ludy) of McLean, VA; three aunts, Daisy Tate, Pearl Hughes, Louise Norman and one uncle John Hughes all of Spartanburg, S.C. Viewing is Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 1:00-5:00pm at Upstate Family Funeral Services-Greenville, 506 Arlington Ave, Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral is Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Upstate Family Funeral Services-Greenville, 506 Arlington Ave, Greenville, SC 29601
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020
