Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Freeda (Moore) Johnson


1927 - 2019
Freeda (Moore) Johnson Obituary
Freeda Mae Moore Johnson, 92, of 7745 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC and formerly of Spartanburg, SC entered eternal rest on Sunday morning, November 10, 2019.
A native of Cherokee County, SC, she was the widow of the Reverend Dr. Coolidge M. Johnson and daughter of the late Caleb Moore and Lillian Littlejohn Moore. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a graduate of Granard High School. She earned her undergraduate degree from Benedict College and her Master's degree from Hampton Institute. She completed further studies at Temple University. She retired from Spartanburg County School District 7 as a guidance counselor.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Johnsell Pressley, Lillie Elizabeth Gaffney, Lillian Pearline Wells, and Shirley Davis-Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynne McDavid and her husband Elijah, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; one grandson, Reverend Elijah McDavid, III of Oxon Hill, MD; one brother, Caleb Moore and his wife, Rosetta, of Hillsborough, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in the Heritage Mausoleum Complex at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
