Boiling Springs, SC- Freeland Levonne Ward, Jr., 57, of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a long illness.
Mr. Ward was born in York County on April 13, 1963 and was the son of Priscilla Vinson Ward and the late F. L. Ward, Sr. of Spartanburg. He was a former firefighter with North Spartanburg Fire Department and an employee of ABC House Moving Company. He was a member of Gateway Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter: Erin Miller; five grandchildren: Grayson, Evie, Braxton, J. T., and Cheyanne; sisters: Deborah Tapia and husband Salvador, and Karen Hames; a nephew and nieces: Christopher Hames, Kristen Hames, Jessica Tapia and Melinda Tapia. He was predeceased by a sister: Cynthia Ward; and a nephew: Steven Jonathan Blankenship.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Ft. Prince Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Tim Ramsey.
The family will be at 3000 Elmhurst Drive, Boiling Springs.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.