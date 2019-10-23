Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery
115 Church Street
Fairforest, SC
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery
115 Church Street
Fairforest, SC
Freida (Wilson) Corbin


1949 - 2019
Freida (Wilson) Corbin Obituary
LEXINGTON, SC- Freida Wilson Corbin, 70, formerly of Spartanburg, SC died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Oakleaf Village. Born January 15, 1949 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Harold and Alma Rogers Wilson.
Freida received a BA in Psychology from The University of South Carolina and retired from Spartanburg School District Six as a Special Education teacher, after 30 years of service, primarily at Fairforest Middle School. She was an avid Gamecock fan.
In 1964, she received the highest rank as a Senior Girl Scout. In her younger years, she was heavily involved in WMU Girls Auxillary of SBC.
She was a member of Fairforest Baptist Church, and a former member of the Handbell Choir. She was a devoted teacher and mother.
Survivors include her daughter, Mackenzie Corbin Woodward (Chris) of Lexington, SC; her sister, Deidra Tuten (Steve) of Lexington, SC; and nephews, Wesley Tuten of Charleston and Chris Tuten of Atlanta, GA.
Graveside visitation will be 3:00–3:45 PM Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery, 115 Church Street, Fairforest, SC 29336, with a graveside service following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Monty King.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Charles Lea Center Foundation, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
