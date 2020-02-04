Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frieda Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frieda G. Knight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frieda G. Knight Obituary
GREENWOOD- Frieda Gail Knight, 67, of Cambridge Street Apts. 105, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St Francis Downtown.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Louie and Doris McAbee Knight and was a homemaker.
Surviving are two daughters, Jerrie Lynn Hall of Ninety Six and Tori Renee Baumgardner of Greenwood; one son, Roger Scott Tumblin of Clinton; one sister, Janice Knight Miller of Woodruff; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A gathering for family and friends will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frieda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -