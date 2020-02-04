|
GREENWOOD- Frieda Gail Knight, 67, of Cambridge Street Apts. 105, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St Francis Downtown.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Louie and Doris McAbee Knight and was a homemaker.
Surviving are two daughters, Jerrie Lynn Hall of Ninety Six and Tori Renee Baumgardner of Greenwood; one son, Roger Scott Tumblin of Clinton; one sister, Janice Knight Miller of Woodruff; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A gathering for family and friends will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 4, 2020