SPARTANBURG, SC- George Barry Stutt, of Spartanburg, SC, a kind and gentle heart stopped beating in Reba Dale on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home. Born September 20, 1939, in Washington DC, he was the son of the late Archie Theodore and Frances Fowler Stutt.
Mr. Stutt was retired from Lockwood Greene Engineers. He was also a Master Gardener, a member of the Men's Garden Club, a Mason and Shriner, as well as a volunteer for Mobile Meals and Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
Surviving are his children; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Rita Graham Stutt and his second wife, Reba Jane Emory Stutt; and a grandson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Donald Gibson. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family expresses their love and thanks to Stephanie, Ponice, Jackie, and Cecelia for all their love and care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020