ANDERSON, SC- Judge G. Ross Anderson, Jr., 91, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020.He was born January 29, 1929 in Anderson, SC, and was the son of the late G. Ross Anderson, Sr. and Eva Mae Pooler Anderson. He was married for 64 years to Dorothy Downie Anderson until her death in 2014.Judge Anderson was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a graduate of Southeastern University, George Washington University and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He began his political career as an assistant to U.S. Senator Olin Johnston and was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in 1954. He operated his own law firm in his hometown of Anderson for over 26 years where he specialized in criminal defense and personal injury cases. In 1980, Judge Anderson was nominated by President Jimmy Carter to a seat on the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina. On April 5, 2002, the federal courthouse in Anderson was renamed the G. Ross Anderson, Jr. Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in his honor. He retired in March 2016.During his career, he was the recipient of many awards including Outstanding Trial Judge, the War Horse Award and the Distinguished Judicial Service Award and was awarded honorary degrees from the University of South Carolina, Anderson University and the Charleston School of Law. He was one of the founders of the SC Trial Lawyers Association, served as the president of the SC Bar Association, and was a member of the Board of Governors for South Carolina. He was an avid supporter of Anderson University and the G. Ross Anderson, Jr. Student Center was dedicated in 2016. In 2002, Judge Anderson was awarded South Carolina's highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto from Gov. Jim Hodges.He is survived by his son, G. Ross Anderson, III; grandson and his wife, Nicholas and Billie Anderson; and sister, Frances Anderson Thompson.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mable Busbee.Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Saturday, December 5, 2020, between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Henderson Auditorium at Anderson University with Dr. Josh Hunt officiating. There will be a private family entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Social distancing will be observed and masks required.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anderson Area YMCA, 201 E. Reed Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or Anderson University, Office of Development, 316 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.