Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Carolina Baptist Church
256 Floyd Rd
Spartanburg, SC
Gail Cleland (Gosch) Cudd


1939 - 2019
Gail Cleland (Gosch) Cudd Obituary
1939-2019
Gail was born November 3, 1939 in New Orleans, LA. She lived most of her life in Houston, TX. She was a gifted artist, played the piano beautifully, enjoyed studying her Bible, helping others, going to Church, and listening to sermons online. Gail went to be with Jesus on Sunday June 23, 2019 in the Hospital in Spartanburg, SC due to complications from Pneumonia. She was the daughter of the late Carl Christian Cleland, Sr. and Evangeline Messersmith Cleland.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Delbert (Donnie) Gosch; her son, Donnie Robert Gosch; her daughter, Debbie Gosch Cowan, and her brother, Gary Cleland.
Survivors include her husband, Robert H Cudd Jr; her siblings, Carl Christian Cleland and Carlolyn Cleland Strain; son-in-law, Leland Cowan; daughter-in-law, Faith Gosch; stepsons Steve and Erik Cudd; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren with one arriving soon.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Carolina Baptist Church, 256 Floyd Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303 on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 30, 2019
