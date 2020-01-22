|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Gail Cantrell Lindsey, 79, of Boiling Springs passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare. She was the widow of Gerald Dean Lindsey.
Mrs. Lindsey was a native of Spartanburg County and was a daughter of the late Lafayette (Fate) and Lollie Kimbrell Cantrell. She was retired from Merita Bread and was a member of Green Point Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Gerald Lindsey of Boiling Springs; a brother: Gene Cantrell; sisters, Carolyn Henderson, Hilda Scruggs, Linda Buchanan, Doris Hammett, Myra Suttles and Vickie Bragg; eight grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sons, Phillip Kimbrell and Kenneth Dean Lindsey; a daughter, Rhonda Gail Lindsey; brother, Mike Cantrell and sister, Jane Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Green Point Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Dr. David Lancaster. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund, Green Point Baptist Church, 1391 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at the residence.
