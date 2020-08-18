SPARTANBURG, SC- Madeline Gail Mabrey Thornton, age 83, passed away at home Saturday August 15, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late James Haskell and Claudia Humphries Mabrey and the wife of James Roy "Mutt" Thornton, Sr. She attended Cooperative Elementary, Jenkins Junior High, graduated Spartanburg High School in 1954 and Spartanburg General Hospital School for X-Ray Technicians in 1958. When she married "Mutt" she became the mother of Cathy, Libby, Chuck and Buck then gave birth to four.

Survivors in addition to her loving husband include, daughters, Kathryn Lynn Thompson (Bert) of Texas, Margaret Elizabeth "Libby" Sullivan of Spartanburg, Judie Gail Reid (Marty) of Rutherfordton, NC, Lori Suzanne Thornton of the home; sons, Rev. Charles "Chuck" Thornton (Libby) of Spartanburg, James Roy "Jamie" Thornton Jr. of the home; brother, Michael James Mabrey of Myrtle Beach; fourteen grandchildren; thirty four great grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by sons, Louie Michael Thornton, Carl Steven "Buck" Thornton and a son in law Danny Sullivan.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Thursday August 20, 2020 at Peace Free Will Baptist Church in Spartanburg prior to the 7:00 PM Service at the church officiated by Rev. Chuck Thornton. The family is at the home.

Forest Hills Funeral Home

Woodruff, SC





