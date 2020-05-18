|
|
WOODRUFF- Gary A. Chumley, 71, of 301 Allen Bridge Road went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence.
He was born August 1, 1948 in Spartanburg County to Ethel Murphy Chumley of Woodruff and the late Thomas "Tom" H. Chumley. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Woodruff where he was a former Deacon and was a retired employee with Cryovac Sealed Air in Duncan. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served in Vietnam, Guam, The Philipines, Taiwan, Okinawa, Japan, Thailand and Iceland. He was an avid golfer and was a former member of the Pepsi Cola Group at Three Pines Country Club. Gary was an animal lover of all kinds and also loved his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Dayna Fowler Chumley of the home, two daughters, Chrisy (Greg) Thompson of Woodruff and Missy (Michael) Workman of Woodruff, 4 grandchildren, Sarah Workman, Savannah (Will) Uldrick, Seth Workman and Matthew Thompson.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church by Rev. Andrew Shull. Interment will follow in Green Pond Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic it is requested that social distancing be practiced at all times.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the WHS Theology Class Fund. C/O First Baptist Church of Woodruff, 801 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 18, 2020