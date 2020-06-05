Gary Anthony Caughman
1952 - 2020
UNION, SC- Mr. Gary Anthony Caughman, age 67, husband of Debra Davis Caughman, of 615 Prospect Corner Rd., Union, passed away, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Caughman was born November 5, 1952 in Clinton, a son of the late James Edward Caughman and Francis Long Caughman. He was a 1970 graduate of Union High School and Spartanburg Technical College. Mr. Caughman retired from Cooper Standard Products. He was a member of Padgett's Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Caughman was a member National Wild Turkey Federation where he served as a committee member.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Marshall Caughman of the home and Daniel Caughman and wife Lindsey of Union; two brothers, Keith Caughman and wife Rhonda of Union and Barry Caughman and wife Lynn of McCormick; and two granddaughters, Jasmine Caughman and Lily Caughman, both of Union.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Padgett's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Brian Redding.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 839 Main St., Suite D, Buffalo, SC 29321.
The family is at the home, 615 Prospect Coroner Rd., Union, SC 29379.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Padgett's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
