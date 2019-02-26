|
INMAN- Gary Clyde Thompson, 78, of Inman passed away on February 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Carl and Rozelle Fowler Thompson and husband of Lou Laughter Thompson.
He was a member of Motlow Creek Baptist Church and retired from Butte Knit. He was a self-employed mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Lou Thompson; two sons Allan Thompson (Lisa) and William Thompson; a brother Billy Thompson; a sister Vickie Turner; six grandchildren Krystal Isom, Ashley Petty, Shannon Sample, Misty Warren, Jessica Bullman and Brian Thompson; and fourteen great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two daughters, Donna Kay Fowler and Janet Lou Thompson; three sisters Kay Waters, Mavis Landrum, and Norma Ravan; and two brothers Calvin and Tommy Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Terry Rainey. Burial will be in Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Motlow Creek Baptist Church, Guatemala Mission Trip, 2300 Motlow Creek Rd, Campobello, SC 29322.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019