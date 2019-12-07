Home

Gary Donald Holcombe

WOODRUFF- Gary Donald Holcombe, age 61, passed away at his home on Saturday - November 30, 2019.
He was born in Greenville County to the parents of Gary and Annie Mae Neal Holcombe.
He was a spinner with Inman Mills.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Eudora Nichols Holcombe of the home; daughter, Shannon Holcombe Sinclair and one grandson, Ricky Sinclair both of Woodruff; five brothers and two sisters.
www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Stribling Memorial Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 7, 2019
