WOODRUFF- Gary Donald Holcombe, age 61, passed away at his home on Saturday - November 30, 2019.
He was born in Greenville County to the parents of Gary and Annie Mae Neal Holcombe.
He was a spinner with Inman Mills.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Eudora Nichols Holcombe of the home; daughter, Shannon Holcombe Sinclair and one grandson, Ricky Sinclair both of Woodruff; five brothers and two sisters.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 7, 2019