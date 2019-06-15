|
HUDSON, NC- Gary Frank Hames, 86, formerly of Inman, SC, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center, Hickory, NC. Born March 22, 1933, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Carlisle and Nellie Mabry Hames and husband of 64 years to the late Hazel Eugenia Thomas Hames.
Mr. Hames was a member of Harvest Baptist Church and was a retired textile employee having worked at Drayton Mill and Mayfair Mills.
Survivors include his son, Gary Mark Hames (Amanda) of Hudson, NC; three grandchildren, Kayla Pitman (Joel), Tyler Hames (Heather), and Logan Phillips; and brother, Johnny Hames of Drayton, SC. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by brothers, Carlisle and Robert Hames.
Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307 with graveside services following at 3:30 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Rev. Jack Hames.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 9261 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29316.
