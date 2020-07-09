BOILING SPRINGS, SC- William Gary High, 71, of Boiling Springs passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Physical Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. High was a native of Spartanburg and the son of the late William Palmer and Mary Hall High. Gary was employed with Baermann Magnetics, Inc. and was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had served two tours in Desert Storm and was also in Vietnam.
He is survived by aunts: Essie Hall and Elsie Coggins, both of Boiling Springs along with several cousins.
Graveside services with military rites will be conducted on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Roselawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Dr. Hank Williams. The family will meet friends following the service at the gravesite.
Memorials may be made to Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC