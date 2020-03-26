|
|
GAFFNEY, SC – Gary Jay Moss, age 72, of Gaffney, SC, a former resident of Blacksburg, SC, passed away on March 24, 2020 at his home, under the care of Lutheran Hospice, with his family by his side.
He was the son of JC Moss and Rosa Webb Moss, both of whom preceded him in death in 2009. He was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law Melody Garrett Moss and a half-brother, Larry Eugene Webb.
He was a wonderful loving father and grandfather, a loyal life-long friend, loved by all. He was a Little League coach who looked for ways to lead and inspire the young boys of the community to choose a path for their future that would lead to greatness.
He served in the United States Air Force, from 1966-1970, having served in Korea and in Thailand. He received the Korean Defense Service Medal for his service in Korea. In the 1970's, Gary served as President of the Blacksburg Jaycees, was a member of the VFW, inducted into the Blacksburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. Gary retired from Duke Energy after 32 years of service.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Jay Moss (Emily), his daughter, Jennifer Moss Carlson (Jason) and three grandchildren, Ryah & Luca Moss, and Emerson Carlson. He is also survived by one brother, Michael Moss (Myrtle), and children, Christopher Moss and his family and Melissa Moss Whiteside and her family.
Receiving of friends will be held at 1:00 PM on March 27, 2020 at White Columns Funeral Home, 102 N. Rutherford St., Blacksburg, SC. The funeral will follow at 3:00 PM at Clingman Memorial Gardens, Blacksburg, SC. Eulogy will be given by his daughter, Jennifer Carlson. Pallbearers will be Hal Howington, Bobby Cobb, Joe Whitener, Steve Whitener, Greg ""Doc"" Ransom, Rickey Koster and Alternate Richard Painter.
The family will be at the home. E-condolences may be left at www.whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 26, 2020