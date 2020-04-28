|
June 17, 1942 - April 26, 2020
ANDERSON, SC- Gary Lynn Henderson, 77, of Anderson , SC, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House. He was born on June 17, 1942 in Chesnee, SC, to the late Joe Henderson and Agnes Wall Henderson. He was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
Gary attended Furman University where, as a member of the ROTC, he marched in President Kennedy's inaugural parade. He also served in the United States Army Reserves. He spent his career at BellSouth and retired as the Plant Manager. Gary enjoyed serving his community after his retirement and in recent years, served on the Anderson Co. Transportation Committee and the Anderson Co. Economic Advisory Board. He was of Baptist faith. He loved playing golf at Cobb's Glen and spending time with friends at Churchill's.
Gary and his wife, Susan, had just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on March 27th. After they were married, Gary said there was never a dull moment! He loved his family and friends more than anything.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Aiken Henderson; daughter, Amanda Simmons Henderson of Atlanta, GA; step-daughters, Allison Aiken Hanna (George) of Columbia, SC and Ashley Aiken Ruff (Jason) of Flower Mound, TX; eight grandchildren, George, Lily, Kate, Kendall, Noah, Andrew, Grant and Avery; nephews, Terry and Tim Cash and niece, Jenny Cash Lawing all of Chesnee, SC; and niece, Belinda Steadman and sister-in-law, Jeanette Henderson both of Raleigh, NC.
Family and friends may pay their respects by signing the Guest Register on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family respectfully requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621 or a .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2020