MOORE, SC- Gary Lynn Parsons, 80, of 100 Allsbrook Place, Moore, SC, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born June 5, 1938, in Lorain, OH, he was the son of the late Lake A. and Mary Garay Parsons.
Mr. Parsons attended Waverly High School, The Ohio State University, and was a graduate of Ohio University. He was active in the Knights of Columbus, Jaycees, and Little League baseball. He also loved golf and football, especially, Ohio State.
He was employed at Mead Papers in Chillicothe, OH as a shipping foreman for 10 years. In 1969, he went to work for Georgia Pacific Corporation in Cleveland, OH as a distribution manager. In 1980 he became vice president of Sunbelt Lumber Company with President John Waddell in Spartanburg, SC.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Jan; daughter, Betsy Anderson (Scott); granddaughters, Emily Vargo (Mason), Allison Wood, and Erin Parsons; and his four-legged babies, Sadie Mae and Charlie. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved son, Mark Parsons.
Many thanks to Kindred Home Care, Comfort Keepers Home Care, and Wren Hospice. Special thanks to Scott Cox, Mel Munos, Jamie Hester, and Dr. James Schrouder.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Jesus, Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, 2575 Reidville Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29301, by The Rev. Ryan Eric Dela Pena. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019