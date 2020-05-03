Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Gary "Boy" Price


1979 - 2020
Gary "Boy" Price Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Gary "Boy" Price, 40, born June 25, 1979 in Spartanburg, SC to Carol Steward (Eddie).
He was ushered into heaven on April 30th with his wife and children by his side, as he was reunited with his precious son Jacob.
Boy was married to his soulmate Becky Price for 15 years and was the most amazing daddy to Colby, Jordyn, and Easton Price.
He was a 1997 graduate of Dorman High School. Boy was previously employed by General Wholesale for 16 years. He was currently employed at Belue Trucking for two years, though his time was short there, the drivers, employees, and especially his work wives made a lasting impression.
Boy could always be found in the yard playing ball with his boys or doing a snapchat or their special handshake with his girl. He loved fishing and hunting with his family and hunting buddies. Boy was a die-hard Gamecock fan and could always be found cheering or fussing depending on the game. He was a member of Stone Station Baptist Church.
He is also survived by two sisters, Rebecca Williams (Richard), Stephenie Hammett (Adam); nieces, Amber McCormick, Gracie Williams, Hannah Parris, Emma Hendricks, Bailey Parris, Maggie and Caroline Williams, and Avery Hammett; special in-laws, Gene, Jan, Kari, and Paige Patterson.
Boy was also predeceased by the most loving grandparents, Shelby Bell, Laurence and Maudie Fortenberry.
Due to the recent COVID19 pandemic, the family will have a private funeral service and will hold a public memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stone Station Baptist Church; 121 Walnut Grove Lane, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2020
