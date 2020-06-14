Gary Richard Tomlin, 66, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long illness. Born on December 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Harry Richard and Elizabeth Runnells Tomlin and the husband of Jacqueline Jones Tomlin. He was retired from Cabela's and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Gary was patient, understanding and hardworking. He enjoyed building model trains, woodworking, building things for his house and children, yard work, attending Greenville Drive games and traveling.
Survivors also include two daughters, Nicole Messina (Jillian) who is stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Kathryn Tomlin of Manhattan, New York; three sisters, Yvonne Vicuna (Anthony), Yvette Cooper (Tom) and Debbie Rainey (Myron); three nieces and three nephews.
A private Service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Oliver and Rev. Joe Burnett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 & HealthWell Foundation, P.O. Box 489, Buckeystown, MD 21717
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.