Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Gavin Ashmore Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Ronald Gavin Ashmore, 20, passed away on Monday, January 06, 2020. He was the son of Tammi Rogers Ashmore and James Robert Ashmore, II. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved fishing, hunting, being outdoors, was never afraid of hardwork and cared for others without expecting anything in return.
Survivors also include a brother, Avery James Ashmore; a step-sister, Carson Duthu; a step-mother, Lori Ashmore; maternal grandparents, Judy and Ronald Rogers; paternal grandmother, Frances Ashmore. He was predeceased by a paternal grandfather, James "Butch" Robert Ashmore.
A Private Celebration of life will be held.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness, 2320 E. North Street, Ste. L, Greenville, SC 29607 or , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
