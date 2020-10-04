1/1
Gayle Scruggs
GAFFNEY, SC- Gayle Parker Scruggs, 73, of Gaffney, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Restorative Care.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Louise Parker. She retired from her business Gayle's Paper & Paint and was of the Baptist faith. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved yardwork, gardening and reading.
Surviving are a son, Stoney Scruggs (Gina) of Gaffney; two daughters, Windy Dobbins (Donald, Jr.) of Boiling Springs, SC and Lisa Tomkins of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Brittany Duffy (Patrick), Kelly Scruggs (Mackenzie), Miranda Scruggs, Aaron Dobbins, Lizzie Dobbins, Collin Tomkins and Cayden Tomkins; three great-grandchildren, Bennett Duffy, Adelaide Duffy and Allison Scruggs.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Scott Peterson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Heart Association, 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615 or American Lung Association, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
