CHESNEE, SC- Gaynelle R. Melton, 98, widow of Carl F. Melton Sr. passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home.
Born January 22, 1921 in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late James Belton Rollins Sr. and Clementine Louise Mason Rollins. She was retired from S & S. Manufacturing, formerly worked with Avon and was a member of Christian Fellowship.
Surviving are her children, Gail Quidley of Chesnee, Sandra Deering of Illinois, Vickie Free of Chesnee, Carl F. Melton Jr. (Teresa) of Valley Falls, Wanda Bitting (Larry) of Cowpens; 2 sisters; 1 brother; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara A. Melton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mountian View Baptist Church Cemetery on Parris Bridge Road with Pastor Frank Cooper officiating.
The family is at the home, 1508 Fish Camp Road, Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 13, 2019