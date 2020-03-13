|
DUNCAN, SC- Hartwell Eugene Calvert, 89, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born on August 21, 1930 in Startex, he was the husband for thirty-six years to Anne Calvert. He worked at Union Camp as a purchasing agent for many years until he retired. He was a church man of Pentecostal Faith.
Survivors also include four children, Randy Henson of Duncan, Shannon Henson of Campobello, Danny Calvert of Rock Hill and Glenda Pruitt of Wellford; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services and Interment will be private.
Mr. Calvert's wishes in lieu of flowers, please donate to Spartanburg Humane Society 150 Dexter Road Spartanburg SC 29303.
