1/1
Gene Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inman, SC- Derrell "Gene" Sullivan went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Gene was born in York County and was the son of the late Mason & Sarah Campbell Sullivan. He was a 1955 graduate of Clemson University as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Army where he proudly served in Germany. He retired from Milliken & Company after 46 years of service.
Gene was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church since 1980. He is survived by his wife, Judy Belcher Sullivan for over 50 years; daughters: Jayne Maloney of Sumter, Regina Kale and her children, Deven and Buck of Charleston; a son and daughter-in-law: Jason and Aline Bonno Sullivan of Charlotte, NC and their children, Liam and Lachlan.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs by Dr. Hank William and Rev. Bobby Lindsey. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park on Highway #9. The family will speak to friends following the committal at the gravesite.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. Know that our thoughts are with you during this time. Tuco and Karen Bonno
Tuco and Karen Bonno
Family
November 23, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michel Bonno
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved