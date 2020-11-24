Inman, SC- Derrell "Gene" Sullivan went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Gene was born in York County and was the son of the late Mason & Sarah Campbell Sullivan. He was a 1955 graduate of Clemson University as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Army where he proudly served in Germany. He retired from Milliken & Company after 46 years of service.
Gene was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church since 1980. He is survived by his wife, Judy Belcher Sullivan for over 50 years; daughters: Jayne Maloney of Sumter, Regina Kale and her children, Deven and Buck of Charleston; a son and daughter-in-law: Jason and Aline Bonno Sullivan of Charlotte, NC and their children, Liam and Lachlan.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs by Dr. Hank William and Rev. Bobby Lindsey. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park on Highway #9. The family will speak to friends following the committal at the gravesite.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC