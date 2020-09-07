1/1
Gene Timothy "Tim" Simpson Jr.
1958 - 2020
Spartanburg, SC- Gene Timothy "Tim" Simpson, Jr., 61, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born December 10, 1958 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the husband of Margaret McDonald Simpson and the son of Gene Timothy, Sr. and Brenda Skinner Simpson.
A graduate of Broome High School, Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son. He was a faithful member of Davis Chapel Wesleyan Church where he formerly served as music director.
In addition to his wife and parents, Tim is survived by a son Jesse Jacob Simpson; a daughter Indianna Faith Simpson; a grandson Toby Ryan Simpson; and two brothers Alan Simpson and wife Patricia, and Jeff Simpson and wife Tracy. He was predeceased by a son Nathaniel Lee Simpson.
The family will receive friends 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 3:00 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Davis Chapel Wesleyan Church officiated by Rev. Ken Hales. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
SEP
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Davis Chapel Wesleyan Church
