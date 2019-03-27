|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Genelle Clary Ellisor, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Wesley Court Assisted Living-Boiling Springs, SC. Born November 19, 1926, in Spartanburg County, SC; she was the daughter of the late Monroe and Bessie Jean Green Clary and last surviving member of her immediate family. She was married 50 years to the late William "Bill" Stanley Ellisor Sr.
Mrs. Ellisor loved her Lord and family. She was a devoted founding member of Cudd Baptist Church where she taught Children's Sunday School and was also a member of WMU. She was a great cook who kept a seat at her table for anyone. She loved to travel, especially with the church, and was a lover of
animals. She was valedictorian at her high school and attended Cecil's Business College.
Survivors include her children, William Stanley "Stan" Ellisor Jr. (Lisa Andrea) of Spartanburg, SC and Richard Ray "Ricky" Ellisor (Sherry) of Boiling Springs, SC; six grandchildren, Nick Farmer, Megan, Cameron, and Katy Ellisor, Ashley Lee, and Haley Hudak; five great-grandchildren; and
numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 1:45-2:45 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Cudd Memorial Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dusty Martin and The Rev. Ronnie Norris. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.,
Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cudd Memorial Baptist Church, 1301 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019