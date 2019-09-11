Home

E. L. Collins Funeral Home, LLC
3120 South Church Street Ext.
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 583-7782
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
E. L. Collins Funeral Chapel
Geneva Annette Brown Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Ms. Geneva Annette Brown entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was the daughter of Jannifer Brown and the late Millard St Newman Brown, Jr. Geneva was employed with the Charles Lea Center and attended Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, she leaves to cherish fond memories: two sons, Khaleb and Kaden McIntyre; sisters, Erin Brown and Cassundra Brown; brothers, Austin McDowell and Haldane DaJuan Oden; grandmother, Mrs. Geneva Butler; two nieces; three nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held 12 noon Friday, September 13, 2019 at the E. L. Collins Funeral Chapel.
E. L. Collins Funeral Home, LLC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
