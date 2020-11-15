SPARTANBURG – Geneva Wood Brooks Schwink passed this life on November 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. She was a resident of Rosecrest Retirement Community in Inman S.C. before her illness. She was strong-minded and in control to the end and chose to be taken off life support so that she could go peaceable to Jesus Christ.
Born on August 6, 1922, in Canton, North Carolina, to Cornelia Raines Wood and Jesse Wood, both now deceased, she lived her 98 years to the very brim. Until her later years, she was constantly traveling, coming and going with a special passion for advanced Bridge. Even when watching television, she would also be knitting or crocheting. Geneva believed she should challenge her mind daily and hands daily. She kept up with current events, avidly studied history and enjoyed reading the Bible.
Geneva was always ready for a debate about anything and all her life would share her unsolicited opinion with anybody, like it or not! She traveled the world from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Okinawa, the Philippines and other islands in the Pacific, through various states in the United States and Mexico; and to various countries in Europe and the Middle East. Her favorite spots were Ephesus, Turkey, Patmos Island, Turkey, (Apostle John); Athens, Greece; Jerusalem, Israel; and Cairo, Eqypt. She was amazed to the end that a poor girl born on a desolate mountain top, married at sixteen, mother at seventeen and without any real formal education could be so blessed with so many experiences.
She is survived by two sons; Jim S. Brooks (Lisa) of Roebuck, SC and Michael Bradford Brooks of Spartanburg; two grand-daughters, Christina Paige Brooks of Roebuck, SC , and Lisa Michelle Brooks Summey (Raymie) of Spartanburg; and two grandsons: Ethan Cole Summey of Clemson University, Clemson, SC and Gabriel Brady Summey, Montreat College, Montreat, NC. She was predeceased by Stuart Vander Brooks and Theodore Schwink; three brothers, Lloyd, Shay, and Clyde Wood; and two sisters, Mary C. Wood and Silver Mann. Four special confidants were a sister-in-law Peggy Wood (Clyde Wood) of The Woodlands, Spring, Texas; a niece Denise Naik (Mary C. Wood) of Simpsonville, SC; a niece, Judith Ann Nicholson (Silver Mann) and a nephew, Bobby Wood (Lloyd Wood) of Brevard, North Carolina.
Michael and Jim Brooks wish to express our sincere appreciation to the Staff at Rosecrest for their attention to their mother during her years there; and special appreciation to the staff at Spartanburg Regional Hospital for their care of their mother during her illness there.
Due to Pandemic Safety, services are limited to family.
In lieu of flowers contributions might be considered to St. Jude's Research Hospital.
