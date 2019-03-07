|
INMAN, SC- Geneva Daugherty Coleman, 93, of 560 Windmill Hill Road, Inman, SC, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home. Geneva was born in Inman, SC on July 10, 1925, a daughter of the late Cora (Seay) Daugherty and Marcus Furman Daugherty. She was the widow of Murray Coleman and was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church but grew up in Inman Mills Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, Sunbeam, GA's, and Bible School and was a homemaker. Her home was a gathering place for young and old. She was known to those that knew her best as Needie, Aunt Needie and Great Needie.
Geneva is survived by a daughter, Jane Coleman, of Inman, SC; two sons, Keith Coleman (Gloria), of Lyman, SC; Gary Coleman (Phyllis), of Moore, SC, grandchildren, Marc Mosley (Kellie), Jason Mosley (Kathleen), Josh Coleman, great grandchildren, Coleman Mosley, Josie Fortner, Jordan Fortner, Drew Coleman, J D Mosley and Max Mosley. She was predeceased by a son, Phillip Coleman and a granddaughter, Jennifer Fortner.
The family is at the home of her daughter at 560 Windmill Hill Road and will receive friends Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at Holston Creek Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 9th at Holston Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Reggie Parker officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P0 Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043 or Holston Creek Baptist Church, 311 Holston Creek Church Road, Inman, SC 29349. The family would like to offer a special thanks to her friend and caregiver, Lizzy Stripling.
